Police: One dead after shooting in Woodlawn

Birmingham police say one person is dead after a shooting in front of a gas station in the Woodlawn community of Birmingham.

The incident happened in the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North. According to police, a man was crossing the street in front of a gas station at this location. The driver of a vehicle approached and spoke with him.

Police say that's when the driver of the vehicle opened fire on the pedestrian. He was hit in the chest and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital.

A possible suspect was pursued by Birmingham police, but they were not able to apprehend him.

No other details about the incident are currently available.

