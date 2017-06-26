Man killed in shooting at Woodlawn gas station identified

The District Court of the United States for the Middle District of Alabama, Northern Division, released their liability opinion and order in the case involving 8th amendment violation claims for Alabama prisoners dealing with serious mental-health needs.More >>
The District Court of the United States for the Middle District of Alabama, Northern Division, released their liability opinion and order in the case involving 8th amendment violation claims for Alabama prisoners dealing with serious mental-health needs.More >>
Birmingham police are responding to two separate shootings Monday evening.More >>
Birmingham police are responding to two separate shootings Monday evening.More >>
The Chilton County Sheriff's Dept. is searching for an escaped inmate.More >>
The Chilton County Sheriff's Dept. is searching for an escaped inmate.More >>
Alright alright. This is some nice stuff, isn't it?! Look forward to another day of dry air, with lower dewpoint/humidity levels than we are accustomed to for a summer's day.More >>
Alright alright. This is some nice stuff, isn't it?! Look forward to another day of dry air, with lower dewpoint/humidity levels than we are accustomed to for a summer's day.More >>
Crews are on the scene of an early morning house fire in Birmingham.More >>
Crews are on the scene of an early morning house fire in Birmingham.More >>