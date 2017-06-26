Man killed in shooting at Woodlawn gas station identified

Birmingham police say one person is dead after a shooting in front of a gas station in the Woodlawn community of Birmingham.

Rickey Devolya Siler, 35, was shot and killed in the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North.

According to police, Siler was crossing the street in front of a gas station at this location when a blue Dodge Charger almost struck him. The driver of a vehicle approached and spoke with him.

Police say that's when the driver of the vehicle opened fire on Siler. He was hit in the chest, ran to a nearby Exxon gas station and collapsed on the floor. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead when he arrived.

Another person pumping gas at the gas station was shot in the leg. He drove to UAB Hospital for treatment.

A possible suspect was pursued by Birmingham police, but they were not able to apprehend him.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department's Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

