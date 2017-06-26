Neighborhood reaction to former lawmakers plea deal in Super Fund case

A pastor who has worked with the North Birmingham Community Coalition said he and others were “saddened” to find out about a bribery case involving former state Rep. Oliver Robinson.



Prosecutors said Robinson and his foundation received up to $360,000 in an effort to convince Tarrant and Inglenook to oppose a Super Fund designation for polluted soil and efforts in North Birmingham to place the 35th Avenue Super Fund site on the EPA’s National Priorities List. Both efforts failed.



“We had worked very hard for the Super Fund designation and wanted to get on the National Priorities List,” Rev. E.O. Jackson said. “Some of the push back, we didn’t know where it was coming from.”



Jackson called the campaign against the Super Fund project “baffling,” but said the federal investigation begins to answer some of those questions.



Charles Powell, who founded the grassroots group PANIC, expressed outrage by last week’s revelation.



He demanded the people involved in the bribery scheme be required to “pay the price” for what they did.



Robinson is scheduled to appear in court next month. Prosecutors said the investigation is ongoing.



