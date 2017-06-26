Alleged identity thief captured

Clanton Resident Kim Ray can smile about it now, but don't mistake the gesture for anything but satisfaction.



"I hope you spend a lot of time behind bars. I hope you realize the trouble that you have put people through and the chaos it has been on so many people," she said about a woman who police say stole her purse, checks, and identity.

36-year old Jacqueline Defau is currently in the custody of the Broward County Sheriff's office in Florida.



Police say it's Defau who stole Ray's purse and then cashed checks totaling around $3000.



Investigators believe Defau committed similar crimes across Alabama. She was eventually taken into custody in Florida, where police say she's facing similar charges.



"Now she's off the roads and cannot put anyone else through the terror that's she's put me and so many others through," said Ray. "I'm still having trouble even when I try to pay something. I've got a new checking account. It's still kicking it out. I don't know if it's something because of my social security number, ID, or what."



Ray says while her troubles still persist, she's glad Defau is locked up. She hopes she stays there.



"I want her to stay behind bars for a long time, so she cannot put anyone else through this nightmare that she has put me and so many others through," she said.



