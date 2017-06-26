Bear spotted in Kimberly

Kimberly Police have posted video to the department’s Facebook page after a homeowner’s tree camera captured a bear in her back yard.



“We’ve had reports of it being seen in several places in Kimberly and a bear in Warrior,” Kimberly Police Sgt. Ricky Pridmore said.



He urged anyone who comes in contact with a bear to keep away and call police.



“We’re in contact with the game warden. They’ve been in the area last night,” Pridmore said.



The video of the bear was shot on Promise Trail in Kimberly, a subdivision surrounded by woods.



Earlier this month, a Center Point woman spotted a bear in her backyard.



Wildlife experts said this was the time of year young male bears travel to seek new territory.



