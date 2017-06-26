Bear spotted in Kimberly

Kimberly Police have posted video to the department’s Facebook page after a homeowner’s tree camera captured a bear in her back yard.
“We’ve had reports of it being seen in several places in Kimberly and a bear in Warrior,” Kimberly Police Sgt. Ricky Pridmore said.
He urged anyone who comes in contact with a bear to keep away and call police.
“We’re in contact with the game warden. They’ve been in the area last night,” Pridmore said.
The video of the bear was shot on Promise Trail in Kimberly, a subdivision surrounded by woods.
Earlier this month, a Center Point woman spotted a bear in her backyard.
Wildlife experts said this was the time of year young male bears travel to seek new territory.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
Get your resumes ready for a huge job fair in Gadsden!More >>
Get your resumes ready for a huge job fair in Gadsden!More >>
This past Sunday marked the last service for Sandusky United Methodist Church.More >>
This past Sunday marked the last service for Sandusky United Methodist Church.More >>
A black male was shot in the Smithfield area on 9th Avenue North.More >>
A black male was shot in the Smithfield area on 9th Avenue North.More >>
Birmingham police are responding to two separate shootings Monday evening.More >>
Birmingham police are responding to two separate shootings Monday evening.More >>
Michael Knizel bought his brick lakefront home from his father in 1997, and says he’s been visiting for many years before.More >>
Michael Knizel bought his brick lakefront home from his father in 1997, and says he’s been visiting for many years before.More >>