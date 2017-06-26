Birmingham PD offers free no loitering signs to help prevent crime

Michael Broadnax says handicapped individuals and retirees make up 92 percent of those living in the North Titusville Housing Community. He's glad for Williams grocery store nearby.



“A lot of people here are handicapped in wheelchairs. The store does a good deed because some can't make it to the store,” Broadnax says.

What he doesn't want to see is folks loitering.

New signs from the Birmingham Police Department hope to prevent that.



“In the past, we've seen a lot of crime stem from individuals just hanging out and not doing any business,” says Birmingham Police Lt. Sean Edwards.

“Hopefully it will disperse the crowds and keep it moving.”

Edwards says the ordinances on the bottom of the sign point not only to loitering, but pan handling, too.

“We do get a lot of complaints of individuals in the parking lots, pan handling, begging for money,” Edwards continued. “It runs off the crime and the criminal and gives police a lot more to work with.”



Business owners can get a sign for free by contacting their precinct's Crime Prevention officers.

