Birmingham PD offers free no loitering signs to help prevent crime

The DCH Health system is looking to establish a community sexual assault program which would be a first of its kind for Tuscaloosa County.More >>
New signs from the Birmingham Police Department hope to prevent loitering.More >>
A Tuscaloosa City Council committee is scheduled to discuss safety on Lake Tuscaloosa, specifically with regard to structures with electrical power on the lake, in a special called meeting Tuesday afternoon.More >>
This morning, a potential active shooter incident occurred at Redstone Arsenal, in the Sparkman Center. The installation was in lock-down mode with all gates closed, and employees sheltered in place at their respective buildings.More >>
Lacking votes, Senate GOP leaders abruptly delay vote on health care bill until after July 4th recess.More >>
