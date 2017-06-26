Your car insurance might be going up

The number of people receiving an insurance rate increase of more than $200 per vehicle has more than doubled in the last four years.



That's according to a study by J.D. Power.



Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama says it had to raise its rates. One of the big reasons why is more accidents.



"Every year we have more and more cars on the highway," said Ingram. "Now with all the distractions that we have out there too, that are taking our mind and attention away from what we should be doing behind the wheel, those accident rates are going to go up."

That seems to line up with the latest data for Alabama.

So far in 2017, there have been close to 400 more accidents than there were at this time last year.



However it's not just more accidents. It's also because cars are now more expensive.



"It costs so much more now to get your car repaired. Especially when you get into some of the electronic aspects of it. A lot of cars now have several dozen computers in them."



Which means anytime there is an accident, insurance companies have to shell out more cash, and you eventually have to shell out more for your premiums.



