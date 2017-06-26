21 Alabama United Methodist churches closing, more New Faith communities starting

This past Sunday marked the last service for Sandusky United Methodist Church.

Jerry Baker, a member for 84 years, says it's sad to see the church end.

But, he says, congregations that once topped out at 200 had dwindled to around 20.

But it's not just Sandusky that's shutting its doors. Within the next year, 21 churches across Alabama will shut their doors - 10 of them here in the North Alabama Conference.

“We have 700 United Methodist churches in the North Alabama conference, so that represents a small of percentage of our churches,” says Bishop Debra Wallace-Padgett.

She points out that about 10 closures happen every year. But it's not necessarily based on the size of a church, but rather, it's vitality.

“Sometimes communities change and when a community changes and a church is not successful in reaching the new community that develops, then it affects vitality,” she says.

Wallace-Padgett points out that while some churches will close, the UMC will, during the same time, open new faith communities. Twenty-eight have already started this year.

This can include new churches, mergers of congregations, satellite campuses and more.

Even in this though, the other churches are not forgotten. “And we're so grateful for them because in some ways, we stand on their shoulders. They're foundational for us. At the same time, we're thrilled there are new faith communities that are developing.”

