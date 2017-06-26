Longtime Rabbi and interfaith leader leaves Birmingham

A key leader in Birmingham's interfaith community, Rabbi Jonathan Miller, is retiring from the historic Temple Emanu-El where he has served for 28 years.

The son of a rabbi, raised in New York and Boston, he never expected to end up in the deep south but says, “It had to be the hand of God.”

He says, “Religious values are important here, people ask where do you go to church? That's great. At first I was intimidated by it but I embraced it and see Christianity respects Judaism in a terrific way as never before.”

In 1999 Rabbi Miller led the major renovation of the historic synagogue and in the process built bridges to other faiths. During the renovation, his Jewish congregation held their Sabbath services at nearby Southside Baptist Church. Since then other Christian congregations needing a meeting place have been invited to use the synagogue on Sundays.

“I find when you study and engage other religious people you come to appreciate your own.”, said Rabbi Miller. “I'm proud of Birmingham becoming more accepting of diversity which goes to strengthen the religious fabric for all faiths.”

Over the years, Rabbi Miller has been a key advocate in developing interfaith relationships not only with the Christian community but also with Birmingham's growing Muslim community.

He says, “I think God is moving us as a society and as a civilization, sometimes against our will, to a place where we have to understand and appreciate each other so that we don't kill each other. God has to be bigger than the Koran, bigger than the New Testament, bigger than the Rabbinical sages. God has to be really, really big and all of us get a piece of it and we take our piece and share it with the world and the world becomes a better place.”

Rabbi Miller is moving to Washington D.C to be closer to his children and grandchildren but he leaves the Temple Emanu-El congregation with a parting gift. He has just released a book titled “Legacy”.

