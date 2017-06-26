J-P: Expect showers and storms later this week

Overnight lows will fall into the lower 60s. We're in between systems for the next few days. We'll see an increase in the moisture over the next few days. This will mean more humidity and a chance for rain later in the week.

Tomorrow looks mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Expect clear skies with temperatures in the mid 60s Tuesday evening. Sunshine is expected on Wednesday as well.

FIRST ALERT: The atmosphere will be ripe for thunderstorms to develop Thursday and Friday afternoon. The best chances for thunderstorms will come after 1 p.m. both days.

Weekend Forecast: It's the 4th of July Holiday weekend, we'll see scattered showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. The best time for rain to develop will be during the afternoon and early evening. The mornings should be mainly dry. Expect mostly cloudy skies.

