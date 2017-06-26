Summer enrichment program at Stillman College

A summer program at Stillman College is keeping kids active athletically and academically.

More than 100 kids are participating in the summer enrichment program. They're between 6 and 14 years old and enrolled in schools in west Tuscaloosa.

Camp counselors work with kids on the field and in the classroom.

Kids are also tutored in math and reading when not playing sports.

Organizers say they're trying to help at risk youth before they make mistakes they can't overcome.

"We're trying to make sure the opportunity is there for our young people to be able to enhance their academic skills while they're learning sports competition," according to Randle Jennings.

This is a free eight-week program that ends around the end of July.

For information on signing your kids up, call camp directors Ron "Papa Jack" Jackson (480) 620-2376, or Randle Jennings (601) 938-7233

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.