On Your Side Investigation: Animal rescuers find dead dogs dumped in Fairfield

Pictures of dead dogs dumped along Valley Road in Fairfield made the rounds on social media over the weekend. Animal rescuers sent WBRC a tip about the dogs and we went to scene just past the U.S. Steel location.

When we got there, the area was clear and the dogs had been picked up.

Independent animal rescuer Terri Richards saw the pictures on Facebook and came out to Valley Road Saturday evening. She said she found two dead dogs; an adult male pit bull and a female puppy. She believes the discovery points to a larger problem of illegal dog fighting.

"I'm mad. I'm pissed. I'm beyond pissed," Richards said.

Fairfield Mayor Ken May told WBRC he saw the dogs and asked his crews to pick them up. Fairfield was the sight of intense storm cleanup over the weekend after a tornado leveled several businesses and caused widespread damage to homes across the city last week.

"You know, people do a lot of crazy things," said May. "I don't know why they may have been doing those type of things, but all of that is part of the cleanup effort."

Richards lives in Lipscomb and said she recently rescued nine puppies from two different litters. She's currently working with rescue groups out of state to find loving homes for the puppies.

She can't understand why anyone would force dogs to fight, then throw them out like garbage.

"A dog is your family. A dog is your child," Richards said.

"You know if I could take every one of them I find, I would," she said.

If you have a tip about illegal dog fighting or dumping, send a tip through Facebook.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

