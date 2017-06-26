Fairfield woman grateful after storm, but looking for a new home

People in Fairfield continue to work and struggle to put their lives back together following last week’s tornado.

"Put my back against the wall. I went to push the door with my foot and noticed I was trapped," Yolanda Vines said. Vines was in a closet in her apartment in the Mattie May Jackson public housing until two men - nearby neighbors - rescued her.

On Monday, she returned to the apartment searching for her medicine. "I want to thank them very, very much for their energy to get me out. They pushed the door enough for me to escape my home," Vines said.

Vines is grateful to be alive, but she doesn't know where she will live next. "I don't know what my next step is going to be. I'm going from home to home, place to place. I left my home with the clothes on my back," Vines said.

Vines plans to contact public housing to see if they have another apartment for her.

As the cleanup continues in Fairfield, Mayor Ed May says preliminary assessments of the damage may fall short of the amount sufficient to get federal assistance.

"This is a disaster area. We need as much help as we can. We are not going to let these minimal thresholds get in the way of getting as much help from other governmental agencies as we can," May said.

The mayor plans to speak to Alabama Governor Kay Ivey Monday afternoon to thank her for support, such as state troopers providing traffic control. But May said he will seek additional state support for tree removal and other assistance for Fairfield citizens.

