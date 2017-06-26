Jill: Tracking amazing weather early this week

It felt amazing this morning with many locations in the 50s! Low humidity lingers Monday and temperatures rise into the middle 80s. Scattered clouds build in by tonight, but I do think conditions will be good most places for viewing the crescent moon rising in the western sky this evening.



Not as cool tonight, but still comfy for this time of year with lows generally in the lower 60s.



Tuesday features partly sunny skies, a few showers across north Alabama and temperatures rising into the middle 80s.



The pattern starts to change from a drier and more comfortable one to a stickier one on Wednesday. Dew points start climbing back into the middle 60s and temperatures push 90 degrees.



Muggy air officially returns in full force by Thursday and lingers through the weekend. With the muggy air also come scattered showers and storms. Each afternoon starting on Thursday and lingering through the weekend, we will see scattered showers and storms develop. Morning hours will tend to be the driest but are not exempt from activity, especially Saturday night into Sunday.



BEACH FORECAST: Isolated afternoon showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday, scattered on Thursday and Friday and becoming more isolated over the weekend.



It still looks unsettled through the 4th of July, but it’s too early to pinpoint timing of rain and storms.



