Tuscaloosa police searching for teen who robbed gas station, shot clerk

Tuscaloosa police responded to a robbery and shooting at the Chevron gas station on Skyland Blvd. Saturday.

Police say the 51-year-old clerk was shot in the head.

The victim was transported to DCH for medical aid.

Police say the victim was able to tell investigators that the suspect is described as a short, thin black male in his late teens. He was wearing a black hoodie and mask.

If anyone has information about the suspect, please contact Tuscaloosa police at (205) 349-2121 or CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.

