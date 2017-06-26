Former FBI counter-terrorism expert responds to SCOTUS stay on travel ban

The U.S. Supreme Court says it will hear arguments in October on President Trump's executive order temporarily restricting entry into America by people from six Muslim-majority countries and any refugees. In the meantime, the court is allowing most of the order to go into effect.

Former FBI Director-Birmingham Division Rick Schwein, who worked counter-terrorism for the FBI for years, told WBRC's Good Day Alabama he has mixed views on how effective a temporary travel restriction would be in thwarting terrorist attacks.

"I can understand the use of a temporary travel ban for a specified purpose that is driven by intelligence," said Schwein, who as an FBI agent received the FBI's Medal of Honor for his bravery saving lives during a terrorist attack on the embassy in Yemen in 2008.

"For instance, the U.S. has instituted travel bans as a security measure during times of war," he said. "A generalized travel ban would likely be ineffective and could actually alienate populations we want to get on our side against violent extremism. We have one of the longest undefended borders in the world and getting into the US across the Mexican or Canadian borders or from the sea would not present much of a problem to a sophisticated threat. While it is possible the threat could effectively use émigré populations to insert operatives, we currently face a greater threat from US persons, people who are already in our country legally who are self-radicalizing and committing acts of violence. That said, I am a proponent of extensive vetting of immigrants, particularly those coming from zones of conflict. If there is any question in the vetting process, we should err on the side of caution and not allow entry."

Recently, we've seen terrorists resort to a variety of methods to inflict pain or death on innocent people, especially in Europe. Are terrorists

staying one step ahead of surveillance? "I think intelligence services are dong the best they can and are effectively prioritizing their efforts and are focused on senior leadership, planers, bomb-makers and other, higher priority terrorist targets," Schwein said. "Thwarting every lone offender and every low tech attack inspired by extremist ideology is an almost impossible task. It requires tremendous manpower and eternal vigilance. It is unrealistic to expect every potential attack can be prevented. Still, that remains the goal and the reliance of the threat on using vehicles and knives, suggests some level of success."

Schwein believes that another problem is enemy combatants may have already infiltrated other countries not included in the ban and managed to escape the radar of intelligence efforts.

Those who want to do harm still may then be able to find a way into the U.S., he said.

"In western democracies, law enforcement and intelligence services can only do so much. There is also a scalability issue in that there are only so many resources to cover subjects of interest and you have to prioritize," says Schwein.

Meanwhile, the administration and the Department of Justice insist that another level of security is necessary to protect against any threats.

