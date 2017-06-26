Irondale PD searching for driver who hit, injured cyclist

Irondale police are now searching for a driver who they say hit and injured a bicyclist Monday morning.

Investigators are looking for a gray car with front end damage that collided with the cyclist around 6 a.m. on Crestwood Boulevard in front of a Chevron gas station, according to Det. Michael Mangina of the Irondale Police Department.

The cyclist was treated at Brookwood Hospital with minor injuries.

This story is developing. Be sure to check back for updates.

