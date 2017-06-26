Taylor Hicks & entertainment district designation added to Tuscaloosa's 'Celebration on the River'

The City of Tuscaloosa is announcing some additions for its annual Celebration on the River Fourth of July event. This year, American Idol winner and Alabama native Taylor Hicks will perform at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. The city will also enact an entertainment district designation for the event, which allows guests to purchase alcoholic beverages from participating businesses, and take their beverage with them throughout parts of Downtown and the Riverwalk.



City of Tuscaloosa Special Events Coordinator Michelle Smart says Taylor Hicks’ performance will include a tribute to veterans. Gates to the Amphitheater open at 6 p.m. Hicks is set to perform at 8 p.m., followed by the annual performance from the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:10 p.m. Admission to the Amphitheater is free.



Smart said the Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Authority’s Kids Zone will also happen again this year, outside the Amphitheater, starting at 6 p.m. The Kids Zone is also free, as well as parking at the City of Tuscaloosa’s downtown parking deck, and a shuttle running from the deck to the Amphitheater.



Smart said the city is glad to provide an event where cost does not prohibit people from participating.



“There’s not a lot of free things to enjoy, and Fourth of July is one of those events, we want everyone to come out and enjoy it,” Smart said. “You can bring the whole family, so that you’re not worried about ticket prices stacking up.” “Free parking, free admission, free Kids Zone. It’s just really about coming out with your family and having a good time.”

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.