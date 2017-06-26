Police investigating body found in Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are on the scene after a body was found early Monday morning at a housing community.

The unidentified victim, a black male, was found on 41st Street North and Messer Airport Highway at Tom Brown Village. 

It is being classified as an unclassified death, according to police. 

This story is developing. Be sure to check back for updates. 

