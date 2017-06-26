Mickey: Cooler and drier today!

Everybody seems to be talking about the cooler air. Yes, it is a bit cooler and drier, compliments of a cold front that finally pushed our muggy, wet pattern away from us.
As a result, look for mostly sunny skies for today, highs in the mid-80s and a northeast wind at around 5-10 mph.
We have a couple of tranquil days before the moisture is expected to return later this week.
By Thursday, our ridge of high pressure is expected to push to our east allowing southerly wind flow to develop around the high. That would cause southerly winds to bring in Gulf moisture and give us a chance of showers more likely by Thursday evening.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely then be with us through the weekend and also into next week. This is more of a summer-like weather pattern, and severe storms are not forecasted.
Have a great week!
