Tuscaloosa PD searching for 3 missing children

Tuscaloosa police are searching for three children who have not been seen since the morning of June 23.

Investigators learned of the case after Loisa Hood reported her children missing. Police say she dropped them off at their grandmother's home for an overnight visit.

Police identified them as Bryant Taylor, 5, King Scott, 3, and Lola Scott, 1. The grandmother has been identified as Lisa Hood.

Loisa Hood said she last saw the kids on June 22. A family friend saw them at the grandmother's home on the morning of the 23rd.

Investigators believe the grandmother and children are traveling in a 2002 blue Ford Windstar with the Alabama tag reading 8060AS5.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867 or Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121.

