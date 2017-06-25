Birmingham PD recovers 3 missing children, grandmother from homeless shelter

Three children who had not been seen since the morning of June 23 were found Sunday evening at a homeless shelter in Birmingham.

Birmingham police took the children and their grandmother into protective custody.

Tuscaloosa investigators learned of the case after Loisa Hood reported her children missing. Police say she dropped them off at their grandmother's home for an overnight visit.

Police identified them as Bryant Taylor, 5, King Scott, 3, and Lola Scott, 1. The grandmother has been identified as Lisa Hood.

All of them are said to be doing well and will be released to Loisa Hood.

