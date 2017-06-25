J-P: Sunshine returns with drier weather on the horizon

We had plenty of high-level clouds today with even a few showers this morning. Temperatures managed to make it to the lower 80s this afternoon. Dew points are in the 50s making the weather a bit more comfortable this afternoon. Expect overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Temperatures will reach the mid 80s during the afternoon Monday with plenty of sunshine. We'll be in between systems over the next few days. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s by Wednesday with some humidity returning.

There will be a chance at some late week rain extending through the upcoming weekend. Expect scattered showers and storms to develop during the afternoon Thursday. These will be typical Summertime type afternoon showers and storms with heavy rain and lightning the primary threats.

We'll see the same on Friday with a better chance for scattered storms on Saturday. Make sure you remain updated with the latest weather information on the WBRC First Alert Weather app.

