Fred: Scattered showers expected in the week, seasonal weather in the forecast

Although drier air is now moving into Alabama there are still flooding concerns. The flood warning continues for the Cahaba River at Centreville until this evening or until the warning is cancelled. Sunday, the stage was 23.6 feet. Flood stage is 23 feet. The river will continue to fall to below flood stage but at 23 feet pasture lands begin to flood in the Centreville area. The flood warning also continues for the Cahaba River near Suttle affecting Dallas and Perry Counties. Do not attempt to cross flooded roadways. Turn Around. Don't Drown.

For the start of this new week, a cooler change is in the works, as unusually dry air plunges south. It certainly won't feel like the first full week of Summer. There may still be some lingering sprinkles in areas to the north and west but the Tropical air mass responsible for our recent unsettled weather pattern has finally pushed south. The drier air moving in will serve to effectively end any shower activity for now and a ridge of Canadian High Pressure will control our weather for the first half of the week.

In the short run, we continue to see more clouds than sun but tonight's skies continue clearing with lows ranging from 59-63 degrees. Highs today should only warm into the lower Eighties, nearly 10 degrees below average for this time of year. The cooler trends will continue tonight as effects from the Canadian High dominate our weather. Lows will continue cooling into the upper 50s and lower 60s each morning for the first half of the week with light northerly winds.

In fact, a reinforcing shot of cooler air from the north will keep the cool trend going on Monday, with highs only in the 80s again as we begin the week with more sun than clouds. The large dome of Canadian High Pressure will remain in place leading to mild, quiet weather over the region. Highs begin to bounce back to more seasonal levels for the second half of the week which will also mean a return to a more typical weather pattern. This will included scattered showers and thunderstorms possibly beginning late Wednesday and those rain chances will continue into next weekend along with increasing humidity. Highs will be back in the 90 degree range with overnight lows ranging from 69 to 72 degrees. Enjoy the dry weather while you can.

