Pedestrian struck on Hwy 280, all lanes opened

By Chelsea Pruitt, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

An African-American male in his 30s was struck by a pickup truck at the 4600 block of Highway 280. He was crossing from the north side to the south. The accident resulted in a fatality.

All lanes are now open.

