Fred: Low humidity for the week, chance of showers and thunderstorms

The cold front continues to sink slowly south with dew points falling into the low to middle 60s. The air is still moist in the upper levels so we will see clouds over the area and even a few areas of light rain over Northwest Alabama. We could still see a few sprinkles through the mid-morning hours.The better chances for rain remain to the south and east near the front.

Highs will be in the low 80s across the the mid to upper 80s in areas to the south. Skies should clear from north to south tonight as high pressure moves in from the north. With dew points in the 50s and light northerly winds, unusually low temperatures for late June will range from the 50s to low and middle 60s. These pleasant June conditions will be the weather story for the new work week with drier air bringing lower humidity through mid-week.

By Wednesday, we return to a more typical late June weather pattern with slight chances for afternoon showers in the south developing by Wednesday, especially in areas to the south. Southerly winds will be more prevalent by Thursday meaning a return to a moist air mass with highs returning to the upper 80s with chances for showers and thunderstorms especially in the afternoon and early evening heading into next weekend.

