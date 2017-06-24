Jill: We say bye to rain and hello to comfy air and sunshine

Rain is over with and drier and more comfortable air is building in from the north.

The soupy air is leaving us for a while and you’ll get to enjoy more refreshing conditions. Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday morning will be the most refreshing and in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll be tracking a few clouds tomorrow but no rain for a change.

Sunshine takes over in full force by Monday. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s through Tuesday. Warmth and humidity builds back in late week and that’s when rain chances start to climb too.

Showers and storms will be scattered in nature starting on Friday afternoon and the unsettled weather pattern looks to persist through the weekend preceding the 4th. As of now, I don’t see the pattern ending anytime soon once it develops and that will mean we could easily see Mother Nature’s fireworks on the 4th too.

Heading to the beach? Storms are in the forecast on Sunday and then there will be a lull until Thursday. It actually looks more unsettled away from the coast through the 4th than at the coast, which is good news as of now. Of course, this far out, the forecast is subject to change so check back with us for updates.

Tracking exiting rain and great feeling air entering the state on WBRC Fox 6 News after the game,

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.