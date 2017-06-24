Volunteers spend Saturday helping Forest Hills clean up tornado damage

A team of volunteers marched into the Forest Hills neighborhood of Fairfield like an army.

Folks Bobby Hewitt helped a community that looked like a war zone after a tornado ripped through it Thursday.

“So, everybody is here for the same purpose, to help these folks in desperate need here and that’s what we’re doing. We’re trying to make a difference,” Hewitt said.

Some used chainsaws to do that.

Others had only their bare hands to move debris.

Organizers asked groups to volunteer.

So, sisters Tiara and Tekesha Oliver were officially "Team Move Something” Saturday.

“We just knew everybody needed help. So, we just participated. We’re not with a group. We’re not with a church. We just left home,” Tiara Oliver explained.

The Olivers are Fairfield residents happy to remove debris alongside members of the Church of the Highlands.

“It’s an overwhelming response. It just goes to show how God can take so many people and just bring them together,” said Tekesha Oliver.

This effort is all about helping residents recover.

That’s why Shirley Ferrill spent time praying with one woman struggling since the tornado struck.

“And we said a prayer for people to hear the cry for food, water,” Ferrill went on to say.

The need is great, but so is the willingness to help those in need.

People interested in donating manpower or materials to the recovery effort in Fairfield can call Fairfield City Hall during normal business hours at (205)279-3113 or the Wright Center at (205)529-1064.

