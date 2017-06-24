Volunteers spend Saturday helping Forest Hills clean up tornado damage

A team of volunteers marched into the Forest Hills neighborhood of Fairfield like an army.More >>
A team of volunteers marched into the Forest Hills neighborhood of Fairfield like an army.More >>
A front is slowly pushing southeast and will send the showers south of the WBRC First Alert viewing area by sunset.More >>
A front is slowly pushing southeast and will send the showers south of the WBRC First Alert viewing area by sunset.More >>
Rainfall the past several days has caused rises on area rivers.More >>
Rainfall the past several days has caused rises on area rivers.More >>
District 1 Commissioner has deemed all roads in his district impassable.More >>
District 1 Commissioner has deemed all roads in his district impassable.More >>
A potential for flash flooding may continue the end of the weekend along a cold front.More >>
A potential for flash flooding may continue the end of the weekend along a cold front.More >>