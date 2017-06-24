FIRST ALERT: Isolated showers through the early evening hours

A front is slowly pushing southeast and will send the showers south of the WBRC First Alert viewing area by sunset.

A FIRST ALERT for locally heavy rainfall that could create ponding and cause some minor flooding. The front will also send the wicked humid air south and you’ll notice how refreshing it feels outside overnight from north to south.

The forecast is looking mostly dry after this evening and the comfy air should linger into the middle portion of the upcoming week. This is great news for those that need to work in the yard and for farmers that need to cut some hay and actually have it dry.

Sunday and Monday morning are going to feel amazing with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s! Might be a good time to just air the house out.

Hot and muggy air returns late week so enjoy this break while it lasts.

Long range data does show rain and storm chances slowly returning late week and looks to potentially ramp up through the 4th of July.

BEACH FORECAST: Scattered storms are likely on Sunday. Drier weather looks to set up along the coast on Monday through Wednesday. Storm chances return to the coast by Thursday but will be isolated in nature from Friday the 30th through the 4th. Better rain chances appear to set up inland during that stretch of time.

