Fred: The storm subsides but the rain is expected to stay around

Rainfall the past several days has caused rises on area rivers. Minor flooding may continue into the early part of the upcoming week. Today, the remnants of Cindy are interacting with a southward moving cold front this morning and much of the area will continue experiencing shower activity.

This weather pattern will likely continue through the afternoon with the highest rain chances shifting south and east through the day. The front should have enough upper level air support to keep the front moving south tonight with rain chances limited to the far southern counties Sunday.

A return to a more northerly wind flow will probably lead to a dry forecast for the entire area for Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances may return beginning late Wednesday through Friday as high pressure shifts east allowing higher moisture to return as the Gulf reopens and begins pumping Tropical Moisture north over Alabama again.

