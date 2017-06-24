Fred:As Cindy heads out, the rain sticks around

A potential for flash flooding may continue the end of the weekend along a cold front. Additional rainfall of one to two inches is possible over already saturated ground. Rainfall the past few days has caused rises on area rivers. Minor flooding may continue into the early part of the upcoming week.

As the remnants of Cindy pulls off to the northeast towards the mid-Atlantic states, a cold front is just entering Northwest Alabama this morning which will keep scattered showers and a few thunderstorms across Central Alabama between now and early evening.

Following the frontal passage, drier air will return at last leaving mostly sunny skies in the forecast for the remainder of the weekend and into the middle of next week. Highs will range from 83 to 86 with an overnight low temperature range between 62 and 66.

