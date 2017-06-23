J-P: Rain continues overnight

The forecast will remain wet Friday night and overnight. Expect overnight lows in the 70s.

We'll see elevated rain chances through the first half of Saturday. The heaviest rain is expected south of I-20. Rain chances should decrease by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s. Little rain is expected Saturday night with mostly cloudy skies.

Expect mostly sunny skies Sunday with temperatures in the 80s. In fact, expect mostly sunny skies through most of next week.

