Storms leave 14 trees on Rainbow City homes

Half the homes in a neighborhood in Rainbow City have trees on them after a strong storm moved through this afternoon.

In all, 14 homes have trees on them. The EMA spent much of Friday evening surveying damage.

Alabama Power crews are still repairing power lines.

One man says he has lived in this area for most of his life and he has never seen anything like this.

"We have been walking around trying to pass out tarps but most of the people can't put them on their homes because there are still trees on them," Roy Williams said.

Most of the people in this neighborhood are staying in hotels for the night. The neighbors say it is going to take most than a few days to clean all this mess up.

