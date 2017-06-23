Prison reform commission named in honor of slain correctional officer

In March 2016, Randy McGilberry got a call no father wants to receive. His son, Seth, an officer at St. Clair Correctional in Springville, had been stabbed by an inmate.

His son survived his injuries, but McGilberry came out of that experience deeply unsatisfied with the status quo, so he began talking to officers.

"We knew at the time that the corrections officers were being put in harm's way with full knowledge of wardens and operations and commissioners," said McGilberry.

Alabama prisons are some of the most violent in the nation. McGilberry is convinced it doesn't have to be that way.

Since his son was stabbed, he's been on a fact finding mission, collecting research and data about prisons and interviewing more than 65 correctional officers. In the process, McGilberry formed the Alabama Correctional Officer's Association (ACOA), a lobbying group designed to advocate for officers, which McGilberry said, have no voice.

He found himself speaking out about the dangerous conditions officers face to anyone who would listen.

Then, in September 2016, Officer Kenneth Bettis, 44, died after an inmate stabbed him at Holman Prison in Atmore. Bettis was a combat veteran and left behind a family.

McGilberry said Officer Bettis represents exactly what has gone wrong with the system.

"Officer Bettis's death could have been prevented had they listened and dealt with protocol like they should have," said McGilberry.

Faced with the possibility that the state may pass an $800 million bond measure to build new mega-prisons, McGilberry mobilized and joined forces with others concerned about state prisons to form a commission named in honor of Bettis.

The newly formed Bettis Commission, chaired by McGilberry, is comprised of nearly a dozen individuals, including officers, members of law enforcement, policy experts and lawmakers. The group is planning several upcoming town hall meetings around the state, to invite public input and discussion on how to fix Alabama's prison crisis.

McGilberry said the Bettis Commision believes Alabama's Department of Corrections has deep internal problems of corruption that need to be corrected before taxpayers are stuck with an $800 million price tag on new prisons.

"We feel like if you allow this same group of management to manage new prisons you have not accomplished anything, it's still going to be unsafe," said McGilberry.

"All you're doing is changing from an old building to a new building, but you're not really changing the way the management runs and operates prisons," he added.

ADOC does not disagree with the suggestion that corruption within its agency is a problem. WBRC has reported on a number of recent arrests of officers for promoting contraband, including five officers recently busted at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County. But McGilberry said those arrests merely scratch the surface.

"They're not tapping the upper echelon that is corrupt in allowing this stuff to take place," McGilberry said.

A spokesperson for ADOC said he wasn't aware of the Bettis Commission, but ADOC appreciates any group that honors officer Bettis.

The following statement was emailed to WBRC from ADOC:

"The Alabama Department of Corrections realizes that the issues facing the department are complex and not everyone agrees with our approach to transforming the prison system. However, we agree that a holistic solution for prison reform is needed such as advocating for better pay for our correctional officers and ending corruption. The ADOC welcomes an opportunity to have a dialogue with anyone who has a genuine interest in making the prison system better, and listening to recommendations for improving the conditions of our facilities."

McGilberry said the commission's top priority is making the work environment in Alabama prisons safer for officers.

"They are concerned for their lives and they know they're outnumbered," he said.

The latest statistical report from ADOC available from April 2017 shows correctional officer staffing at the state's major facilities is at 42.8%.

