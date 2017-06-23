FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat ends Friday night

The threat for tornadoes has ended across the area. The primary concern will be areas of localized flooding and low visibility from heavy rainfall. The heaviest rain continues to shift eastward. Expect overnight lows in the lower 70s.

We'll see elevated rain chances through the first half of Saturday. Rain chances should decrease by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s. Little rain is expected Saturday night with mostly cloudy skies.

Expect mostly sunny skies Sunday with temperatures in the 80s. Expect mostly sunny skies through most of next week.

