Troopers ID person of interest in deadly Tuscaloosa Co. hit-and-run

On Friday, state troopers confirmed a person of interest had been identified in a deadly hit-and-run investigation in Tuscaloosa County.

First responders huddled around the body of Darrell James Pettie Tuesday afternoon.

They say he stepped out of his car to use his cell phone.

That's when he was struck by a vehicle.

A driver hit him just after 2:30 p.m. on the right of way of the westbound lane I-20/59 near mile marker 98.

"He struck Mr. Pettie. Mr. Pettie came to a final rest on the roadside. The vehicle continued to travel approximately a quarter of a mile down the roadway," State Trooper Reginal King explained.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Pettie was involved in a crash moments before, and was outside his vehicle when he was hit by the Dodge.

Pettie, a 54-year-old from Bessemer, died at the scene.

"A 2006 Dodge pickup left the roadway, struck the gentleman. And the driver ending up leaving on foot," King added.

But no charges have been filed.

Troopers are asking anyone who may have seen what happened during Tuesday's fatal hit-and-run to come forward and contact their nearest Alabama state trooper post.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.