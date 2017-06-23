Two save woman trapped in apartment after Fairfield tornado

One Fairfield apartment stands empty after Thursday’s tornado passed through.

The apartments are just down from road from the Mattie Gill Jackson public housing. On Thursday, a woman was trapped inside after part of her roof fell on her.

Up the road. Cathy Young, asked her son to go check on the woman after the storm. Drysell Johnson a neighbor joined him and the two broke into the home and freed her.

Both men said this is what a community does when a disaster happens.

"Fairfield is a family-oriented city. When we got a problem, we are going to come together to help get past the adversities. Like I said, it's just the grace of God no one was seriously hurt,” Johnson said.

The 19-year-old Young agreed.

"If it was me, family member, you got to do what you got to do to help. We are family around here and it's no different,” Young said.

Johnson said the woman is alright and staying with relatives.

A lot of folks in Fairfield were pitching in today doing what they could help out with the cleanup.

Many still thankful no one was seriously hurt after looking at all of the damage.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.