Crews destroy liquor exposed to rain at Fairfield ABC store

If you were driving on Martin Luther King Drive in Fairfield this morning you might have noticed an aroma in the air.

Hundreds of bottles of alcohol and wine were being destroyed. This is all from the ABC store.

The state-run store was demolished by the tornado. ABC officials decided the bottles had to be destroyed because they were exposed to rain.

ABC arranged for workers to destroy the bottles and the remains were scooped up into a dumpster.

Officials say $287,000 worth of alcohol was destroyed.

An ABC spokesman says they haven't heard word about plans to rebuild or relocate the store.

