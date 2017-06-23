Birmingham couple volunteers to help clean up tornado damage in Fairfield

There is a lot to clean up after an EF-2 tornado hit Fairfield Thursday.

Mayor Ed May asked for volunteers to come and help. A Birmingham couple did just that.

Secna Agee and her boyfriend live in Birmingham, but Friday they used his pickup truck to pile up some metal debris near the Mattie Gill Jackson Gardens apartments.

The public housing area was hit by the tornado. Six units suffered damage but you can still see debris just about everywhere in the area.

Agee said they felt the need to come to Fairfield and do what they could to help out.

"We were watching the news and I was horrified looking at all of the damage and we just came over to see what we could do, what we could do to help," Agee said.

Mayor May has encouraged volunteers to come to his city. He asking they contact city hall so their efforts can be coordinated to areas where it's needed.

A lot of work is expected this weekend with less a threat of weather.

