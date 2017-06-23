Fairfield residents begin cleanup process after tornado touches down

A lot of people in Fairfield are still without power but they are working still trying to clean up their homes and protect them as another round of storms was heading their way.

Gregory Lacey was out in the hot sun working on the damaged roof of his home. Lacey used tarps provided by the city of Fairfield to protect his house and roof.

Lacey said he was working Thursday at the house when the EF-2 tornado came through.

He said it was quiet and then all of sudden trees started coming down. A couple of trees hit his home.

The damage was extensive but it was quick and over. Even so, Lacey and his wife are thankful.

"I thank God. I'm still here. It's material. We can get this. It can be fixed. But, thank God no lives were lost." Lacey said.

Lacey and his wife have another house they use as a home just around the corner so they will have a place to stay even if they had no power earlier today.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.