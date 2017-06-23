After several days of rain, flooding remains an issue for Tuscaloosa County

Mother Nature's strength is not to be ignored in Tuscaloosa.

Several straight days of rain are impacting several parts of the city and surrounding county.

Much of the rear parking lot of Tuscaloosa Total Health on Rice Mine Road is a total mess.

"Yesterday was the worst day when everything started collapsing," said Misti Sinclair.

That's when torrential rain started wearing away a section of parking lot, making a foot-wide hole bigger.

"That's a lot of rain. That's a lot of rain. It's like a river," Amy Trimmer described.

Rainwater overpowered a sanitary sewer drain causing water to stream out and stream down the parking lot.

Asphalt gave way, forming a massive hole that filled with water Thursday.

"We don't really know where the water is coming and we want it to stop because our whole parking lot is about to go," Sinclair went on to say.

Heavy rains also closed several roads in Tuscaloosa County Friday.

From South Sandy Road in Duncanville in southern Tuscaloosa County to Highway 216 in Lakeview in western Tuscaloosa County, water rushed over roadways.

And road closed signs made drivers taking alternate routes or risk damaging their car or worse

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.