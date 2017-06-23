Customize the WBRC First Alert Weather app

Take the same tools the WBRC First Alert Weather Team uses with you anywhere you go. Download the WBRC First Alert Weather app today for real-time interactive radar, location-based severe weather alerts and a continuously updated forecast wherever you go.
WBRC’s First Alert Weather app is your go-to for the most current weather information where you need it, when you need it. With our new, exclusive, "My Alert" technology, our weather team can send you customized weather alerts and videos depending on your location. The best part is that our station alerts are completely customizable.
CUSTOMIZE YOUR ALERTS
Customize Alert Location
The WBRC First Alert Weather App gives you the ability to set your alert location to either "Current Location" for the latest alerts based on your current GPS location or to manually set it to a predefined location.Tap the menu button in the top right hand corner.
Turn On And Off Individual Alerts
Get the alerts you want with the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
Customize Alert Sounds
Not only can you customize which alerts you receive, you can customize how you are alerted.
