Customize the WBRC First Alert Weather app

CUSTOMIZE YOUR ALERTS

Customize Alert Location

The WBRC First Alert Weather App gives you the ability to set your alert location to either "Current Location" for the latest alerts based on your current GPS location or to manually set it to a predefined location.Tap the menu button in the top right hand corner.

Tap on the "Settings" or gear icon.

Tap "Alert Location".

Select "Use Current Location" or enter a predefined location.

If no predefined locations are present, tap "Add Location" then search for your desired location by city, zip or airport code.

Turn On And Off Individual Alerts

Get the alerts you want with the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

Tap the menu button in the top right hand corner.

Tap on the "Settings" or gear icon.

Toggle the alerts using the toggle switches on the right-hand side of the screen to activate or deactivate alerts by type.

Customize Alert Sounds

Not only can you customize which alerts you receive, you can customize how you are alerted.

Tap the menu button in the top right hand corner.

Tap on the "Settings" or gear icon.

Tap on "Alert Sounds".

Select the alert you wish to customize.

Select the alert sound you would like to activate.

For verbal alerts select "Announce".

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.