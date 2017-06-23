FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Severe storms likely during PM commute

Instability and wind shear are increasing across the area. We're already seeing severe storms develop in West Alabama. These storms will produce winds over 60mph and will likely impact the I-65 corridor by 3pm.

We do have some concern about the storms developing ahead of the main line. This could be where rotation and tornadoes form. There is a tornado watch for areas generally north of I-20 through 8pm. As temperatures climb into the mid 80s with the help of some afternoon sunshine, this will contribute to our severe weather threat.

In addition to tornadoes, expect periods of heavy rain and the possibility of flash flooding. Some areas have already seen over 7" of rainfall over the last several days. Based on the latest model data, the threat for severe weather will decrease after sunset. Expect most of the rain east of I-65 at that point. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 70s.

The weekend weather will be a bit mixed. We'll still likely see rain and thunderstorms on Saturday. The rain chances should decrease later in the day with mainly scattered showers. Highs will reach the lower 80s. Saturday night looks dry with plenty of sunshine on Sunday.

Next week looks much drier across the area with sunshine expect through Thursday.

