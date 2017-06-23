Tuscaloosa's Druid City Dames to host first home roller derby bout Saturday

On Saturday, the Druid City Dames roller derby team will host its first-ever home bout in Tuscaloosa.



The bout against the Fayetteville, Georgia Southern Harm Derby Dames will be held at Super Skate, located at 5900 McFarland Blvd East. Doors will open to the public at 4:45 p.m., and the starting whistle is set for 5:15 p.m.



Tickets are available for purchase online until Friday at druidcitydames.brownpapertickets.com for $10 each. Tickets will be available at the door for $13 each on Saturday. Guests are encouraged to buy tickets in advance.



The team says the bout is open to all ages and is family friendly.



DCD Founding Member Megan Gunter encourages Tuscaloosa residents to come see what roller derby is all about.

“The amazing roller derby base that Alabama has from Tuscaloosa to Birmingham to Montgomery to Huntsville,” Gunter said. “There’s a lot of great players in this state, and I feel like the more people know and learn about it and come out to the sport the more we’ll grow and the better we’ll get.”



The Druid City Dames website describes roller derby as a contact sport played by two teams of five members roller skating in the same direction around a track. Game play consists of a series of short match ups (jams) in which both teams designate a jammer who scores points by lapping members of the opposing team. The teams attempt to hinder the opposing jammer while assisting their own jammer, playing both offense and defense simultaneously. The Druid City Dames adhere to all rules and regulations set forth by Women’s Flat Track Derby Association.



All proceeds from the bout will benefit Druid City Derby, the team’s non-profit organization, which has the mission of providing education, training and fitness activities to children and adults with interest in playing roller derby.



For more information about the first home bout and The Druid City Dames, visit DruidCityDames.com. The most up-to-date event and team information can also be found by following the Druid City Dames on Facebook and Instagram.

