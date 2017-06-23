FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Possible severe storms with brief tornado and damaging wind threats

FIRST ALERT: Once again, we will be monitoring for a limited severe weather threat like Thursday. Remember, these storms can quickly rotate and spawn a tornado, like one did in Fairfield. More areas will NOT see severe weather and perhaps a few areas WILL see severe storms. It’s a good idea to stay closely connected with us as we provide updates throughout the day on-air, online and on the WBRC First Alert Weather app. We have technology at WBRC that is exclusive to us and can give us a lead on storms even before warnings are issued. If we see anything suspicious, we will be the first to alert you.



OVERVIEW: The remnants of Cindy move north-northeastward across the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys Friday. Scattered storms will be concentrated on the eastern side of this system and there should be enough instability later today and shear for a few bowing storms and low topped supercell thunderstorms that will pose a risk for isolated strong to damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes. The environment does have a few limiting factors today, and so we might not see a ton of severe weather. The majority of the WBRC viewing area is under a slight risk - 15 percent chance for severe storms and a slightly lower threat southeast than compared to yesterday.



TIMING: Tracking rain and storms moving in from the west across Mississippi and that will be the main area to watch. Storms associated with the remnants of Cindy look to start impacting northwest Alabama including Pickens, Lamar and Marion counties after 11 a.m. New showers and storms look to form too as the entire mass tracks east and northeast. As instability grows, so will the possibility for a few strong or severe storms this afternoon from west to east. The front end of storms looks to reach I-65 no later than 1 p.m. and that is when peak development time is going to be too. East of I-65 will see the greatest chance after 3 p.m. Storm threat doesn’t look to subside across Central Alabama until after sunset. The other threat is for flash flooding. A flash flood watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. An additional 1-3 inches of rainfall is possible on already saturated grounds. Remember to never try and cross a flooded roadway.

This is the last day we will have to deal with possible strong or severe storms associated with Cindy. The threat shifts into the Tennessee River Valley and Mid-Atlantic region on Saturday. We will still see some thunderstorms around until a front pushes south and sends storm chances in that direction by Sunday.



I expect to be tracking numerous showers and storms and will provide you with the kind of information to help you stay safe and plan your day on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.