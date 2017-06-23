Storm shelters in Birmingham to open for 2nd round of severe weather

Storm shelters in Birmingham will open Friday morning as the area prepares for another round of severe weather.

Community storm shelters at Pratt City Park, Jimmy Hudson and Smithfield Estates are scheduled to open at 10 a.m., according to a spokeswoman for the city.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to roll into the area again as well as the risk of tornadoes.

An EF-2 tornado developed from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy touched down in West Birmingham, Midfield and Fairfield Thursday afternoon, damaging homes and businesses.

There are still 4,600 customers without electricity, according to Alabama Power.

Several schools, including Miles College, are closed in Fairfield as cleanup from the storm begins.

