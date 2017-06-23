Miles College, other schools closed after tornado his JeffCo - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
FAIRFIELD, AL (WBRC) -

Miles College and several other schools are closed following Thursday's tornado that damaged to businesses and homes.

Miles is still working on a plan for the weekend, according to its spokeswoman.

Mt. Pilgrim and Crumbey Bethel Daycare are closed due to power outages.  

Rebirth Christian Academy in Birmingham is also closed. 

