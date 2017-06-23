Miles College, other schools closed after tornado his JeffCo

Storm shelters in Birmingham will open Friday morning as the area prepares for another round of severe weather.More >>
Here we go with another day with bands of rain coming through with what's left of now Tropical Depression Cindy.More >>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.More >>
The remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy are still impacting our area. Expect thunderstorms to track northward across areas west of I-65 Thursday night into Friday morning. These storms should remain below severe weather limits.More >>
Employees confirm a flash fire occurred in the shop at Carl Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC in Jasper.More >>
