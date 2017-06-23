Old Brookwood HS becoming new career & technical training facility

Demolition is underway to turn the old Brookwood High School into a new career and technical high school. The first phase of the new school is scheduled to open to students in August.



Crews are tearing down part of the old building, but keeping and totally remodeling other parts. The first phase involves turning the former gym and band room into a warehouse, which will serve as a logistics training facility. Plans for later construction phases to transform other parts of the old school into culinary arts, hospitality and advanced manufacturing training facilities.



Not only will students in the Tuscaloosa County School System be able to attend the school, but there will also be opportunities for adult job training, as well as instruction for students from surrounding school systems.



Tuscaloosa County Schools Director of Career and Technical Education Dennis Duncan says the goal of the new facility is to train students and adults for job openings that currently exist in the area. He says not only does this benefit students, but also local employers in need of trained workers.



“What we're trying to do is get students into the industry pipelines that we need so desperately here in West Alabama, so that they can continue with their studies at Shelton State Community College, in an apprenticeship program with one of the local industries,” Duncan said. “The more students we can get funneled into training that will allow them to go to work, the better off this will be for all of our area industries.”



Duncan also said he is excited to bring the facility to the Brookwood community, which is an area that has been hard hit by recent layoffs in the mining industry.



Duncan says gr ant money and partnerships with the Region 3 Workforce Development Council are helping to make the new school possible.



