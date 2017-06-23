FIRST ALERT: Tornadoes possible again today

Here we go with another day with bands of rain coming through with what's left of now Tropical Depression Cindy. Cindy is in Arkansas this morning and is moving to the NNE at about 12 mph.

We could see another round of strong to severe thunderstorms developing this afternoon, and that includes a risk of tornadoes. The peak heating hours of today will likely see the peak in severe storms.

The area in yellow has the greatest threat of seeing severe storms

Things should quiet down tonight, but we could still see a chance of rain.

By tomorrow, Cindy should be near the Atlantic seaboard and push out to sea.

We have one more day, Saturday, of seeing a chance of rain from this system and then we finally begin to dry out.

Clouds may remain for most of the day on Sunday, but by the evening hours, we should begin to see clearing skies.

Much of next week looks to be not only dry but mostly sunny...with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

