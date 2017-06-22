FIRST ALERT: Severe threat expected to decrease overnight

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy are still impacting our area. Expect thunderstorms to track northward across areas west of I-65 Thursday night into Friday morning. These storms should remain below severe weather limits. Expect overnight lows in the lower 70s. A flood watch continues for much of our area.

The severe threat will likely ramp up again late Friday morning through the afternoon. The best threat for isolated tornadoes is north of I-20. Expect highs in the lower 80s. Friday looks wet and breezy with rain chances around 70%.

Rainfall totals could exceed 3-4 inches in places by Friday evening. This will result in some flooding in poor drainage areas.

Weekend Forecast: Rain and thunderstorms are likely again on Saturday. Highs will reach the lower 70s. By Saturday night, the rain chances will decrease.

We will see some sunshine on Sunday with highs in the lower 83. Expect partly sunny skies with occasional showers and storms.

Monday should be mostly sunny with scattered storms possible. Highs will reach the lower 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly sunny and warm with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.